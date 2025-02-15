First Alert Weather: Potential for severe storms ahead of winter cooldown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potential for severe weather Sunday as a line of storms blows through.

Saturday afternoon has been nice and mild with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Some isolated showers tracked through the Jacksonville metro around midday, helping to lower pine pollen counts in spots.

The leftover rain has shifted upwards into southeast Georgia. Rain activity should fade away around sunset.

Saturday night will be mild and quiet with a low of 65 before lots of activity tomorrow.

Sunday, a line of showers and storms will track across the area from west to east.

Southeast Georgia will see that rain mid to late morning before it makes its way to the Jacksonville Metro.

The rain is anticipated to end between 2 and 3 p.m., but brings a chance for severe weather.

Gusty winds will be the main threat in the strongest storms but we can’t rule out a tornado warning or two.

The rain leaves the area early evening tomorrow, we may even see some peeks of sun before sunset

Then it gets cold: Monday will be sunny, but afternoon temps will struggle in the 50s.

We’ll be down in the 30s inland & 40s at the beaches early Tuesday before more rain moves in Wednesday. While the weather pattern stays a bit cool, it looks to stay wet at times too.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Windy, Scattered Showers & Storms then Some Clearing. High: 79

MON: Mostly Sunny & Cool.

TUE: Cold Morning, Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/69

WED: Turning Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 53/73

THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 50/62

FRI: Partly Cloudy. 39/59

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 41/60

