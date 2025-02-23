First Alert Weather: Rain ahead of a warm week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team regards a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a patchy dense fog.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

We will see temperatures rise into the middle and upper 60s today with a sun/cloud mix.

Many neighborhoods will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon ahead of an approaching rain-maker, but we stay dry during the daylight hours today.

Light showers will start to spread over the region tonight, with widespread shower activity expected for Monday.

Rain totals won’t be that high, anywhere from 0.25-0.75”. Still, Monday will be a dreary, soggy day.

We are dry through the rest of the week with warmer temperatures returning.

7-day Forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. 49/62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 49/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 47/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/72

