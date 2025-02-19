First Alert Weather: Rain moves out ahead of a possible freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking light drizzles this evening and a freeze watch for Thursday night.

The most significant rain is over. Light rain will remain in the area through the evening, so it will still be damp & cool. The low is 43.

Thursday will begin cloudy then gradually brighten up into the afternoon. Still, temperatures will only top out in the 50s.

Thursday night will be cold with a widespread inland frost & freeze. Rooftop frost will be possible all the way to the beaches.

Friday will be chilly but with a good deal of sun.

The weekend will be milder with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

