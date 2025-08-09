FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain at times this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm, humid Saturday with more clouds, onshore winds, and occasional rain across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning temperatures are in the 70s with a few coastal downpours, especially across Georgia.

Saturday will be warm and humid, but temperatures will be kept “cooler” thanks to more clouds, onshore winds, and occasional rain.

Rain coverage will shift away from the coast by the afternoon with inland-moving showers and storms.

Most of the rain should be west/south of Jax by the Jags game Saturday evening, but an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with morning coastal rain/thunder shifting inland by the afternoon.

Back to school will be hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave has pushed off the coast of Africa and has increasing odds of development.

It will move WNW across the Atlantic over the next week, with strong model support for development & intensification.

Its long-term track is still highly uncertain, but we will closely monitor it. The next name is Erin.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional showers/storms. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with occasional showers/storms. 74/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a few afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️