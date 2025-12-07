First Alert Weather: Rainy Sunday, two inches of much needed rain for some neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Light rain is falling across much of the area.
- Heavier pockets of rain are right now from Waycross to Brunswick. But, periods of heavier rain will continue to shift south throughout the day (along I-10 through midday and then to our southern counties this evening).
- Rain coverage will remain persistent along the I-10 corridor throughout the first half of the day with some breaks for the morning for St. Johns/ Putnam Co.
- 2-3 inches of rain will be likely for some in our area (including Jacksonville).
- JAGS GAME: Have the rain gear. It will likely be raining throughout the duration of the game.
- There will be some embedded thunderstorms to our south.
- Temperatures are starting off the day in the low to mid 50s and will only climb to near 60 today.
- A few showers will linger before the morning commute on Monday. From there, we dry out and stay cloudy until the evening. It’ll also turn breezy as cold air moves in.
- Noticeably colder on Tuesday before warming up on Wednesday and the end of the week.
- Another chance for rain on Friday with above average temperatures before cold air arrives for the weekend.
TODAY: Rain throughout the day. Heavy at times. HIGH: 60
TONIGHT: Rain continues. LOW: 55
MONDAY: An isolated shower early then mostly cloudy. Turning colder and breezy by the evening. HIGH: 59
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably colder. 43/59
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. 45/69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/69
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 57/75
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. 45/59
