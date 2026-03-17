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First Alert Weather: Return to winter! Tracking a chilly St. Patrick’s Day

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: March 17, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

  • Winds will still be breezy this morning out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
    • The wind subsides this afternoon
  • Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s!
  • Mainly sunny skies
  • Overnight tonight, we are tracking inland temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 30s.
    • Inland NE Florida: 30--34
    • Inland SE Georgia: 29-32
  • Some frost will likely develop inland as well with lighter winds overnight.
  • Highs Wednesday will make it back to the lower 60s.

TODAY: Breezy AM. Chilly day under mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

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