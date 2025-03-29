First Alert Weather: Saturday sunshine gives way to Sunday storms

Tiny spots of rain streamed onshore Saturday afternoon from the southeast, but most neighborhoods are dry

A brush fire is expected to continue burning near County Road 214 in St. Johns County overnight.

Saturday otherwise remains mild & quiet ahead of stormy weather Sunday, which is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The morning will begin with some isolated showers south of I-10 before rain and storms develop, spreading from west to east during the day.

Expect locally heavy downpours of rain, plus thunder and lightning.

The strongest storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and very small hail

Some of Sunday’s showers may last into the night, mainly inland, but most of the activity will fade overnight.

Some spots may get 1 inch or more of rain

On Monday, most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy & very warm with near record highs

A line of storms will approach our SE GA counties Monday evening, bringing another risk for severe weather. That line will weaken as it moves into the local area, but there may still be some storms near & north of I-10

Isolated coverage of rain persists Tue/Wed (again, most spots stay dry)

Temperatures will warm up next week, nearing 90 degrees and record levels again late week

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 80

MON: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm, Isolated PM Showers/Storms. 65/88 (Record: 90 - 2021)

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/85

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 63/85

THU: Partly Sunny & Warm. 67/85

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SAT: Partly Sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

