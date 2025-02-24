Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered light showers to start the day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered and light showers this morning with highs in the lower 60s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Showers are moving from west to east
  • Additional rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25″
  • Less rain this afternoon after 2-3 pm.
  • More dry spots for the evening commute
  • Lower to mid-70s return for Tuesday and Wednesday

7-day Forecast:

  • TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 62
  • TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 49
  • TUESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. 48/72
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/76
  • THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 49/78
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 47/66
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/72
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/73

