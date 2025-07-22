Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered storms & briefly lower temperatures

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a brief moment of lower temperatures before another heating trend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • With very humid air in place and a weak front nearby, a few showers and storms may redevelop into Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.
  • Showers and storms will blossom again Wednesday as temperatures heat through the 80s to near 90 with the focus for rain and storms shifting inland – west of I-95 – through the afternoon.
  • Storms will become more widely scattered Thu./Fri. as temperatures return to the low to mid 90s.
  • It will be even hotter for the weekend, with little rain expected as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures. will be 106-112 Saturday and Sunday and into early next week.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

No areas of concern through the weekend. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Scattered storms early… partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm overnight. Low: 75
  • WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers & storms developing… shifting inland through the afternoon. High: 90
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm inland… partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & storms. High: 92
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland showers & storms. 74/94
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm. 74/96
  • SUNDAY: Hot… mostly sunny. 75/98
  • MONDAY: Hot… mostly sunny. 75/97
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/96

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!