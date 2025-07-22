First Alert Weather: Scattered storms & briefly lower temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a brief moment of lower temperatures before another heating trend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

With very humid air in place and a weak front nearby, a few showers and storms may redevelop into Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.

Showers and storms will blossom again Wednesday as temperatures heat through the 80s to near 90 with the focus for rain and storms shifting inland – west of I-95 – through the afternoon.

Storms will become more widely scattered Thu./Fri. as temperatures return to the low to mid 90s.

It will be even hotter for the weekend, with little rain expected as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures. will be 106-112 Saturday and Sunday and into early next week.

Tropics

No areas of concern through the weekend. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

