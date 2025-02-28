FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable afternoon before a mild start to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 50s this morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Highs reaching the lower 70s this afternoon.

Dry weekend ahead.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Next front with rain not until Wednesday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/79

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Showers arrive in the evening/iso. storm. 60/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. 50/67

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.