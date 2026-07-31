First Alert Weather: Seasonably hot, stormy weekend

It’s a cloudy & warm morning

Jags Training Camp thru late morning will be warm & humid

We’ll have sun & clouds through the day with temps heating back into the mid-90s

A few afternoon storms will pop but coverage won’t be as much as yesterday

Some forecasts indicate rain lingering past sunset tonight, mainly inland

Saturday brings the next round of afternoon storms, again not everywhere

Storms spread out and become more numerous Sunday

There will be dry times this weekend, but also stormy times

Rain also starts to become more likely earlier in the day Sunday & Monday

Rain & storms continue each day through late week next week

Temperatures remain at and just a little above average

TROPICS

No active storms

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few PM Storms. High: 96

TONIGHT: Lingering Inland Shower. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 75/93

SUN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90

MON: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/91

TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/93

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93

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