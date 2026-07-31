First Alert Weather: Seasonably hot, stormy weekend

- It’s a cloudy & warm morning
- Jags Training Camp thru late morning will be warm & humid
- We’ll have sun & clouds through the day with temps heating back into the mid-90s
- A few afternoon storms will pop but coverage won’t be as much as yesterday
- Some forecasts indicate rain lingering past sunset tonight, mainly inland
- Saturday brings the next round of afternoon storms, again not everywhere
- Storms spread out and become more numerous Sunday
- There will be dry times this weekend, but also stormy times
- Rain also starts to become more likely earlier in the day Sunday & Monday
- Rain & storms continue each day through late week next week
- Temperatures remain at and just a little above average
TROPICS
- No active storms
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few PM Storms. High: 96
TONIGHT: Lingering Inland Shower. Low: 75
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 75/93
SUN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90
MON: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/91
TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/93
WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93
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