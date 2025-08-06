First Alert Weather: Showers and storms continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Scattered heavy evening storms will fade as skies clear later tonight.

A shift to winds off the Atlantic tomorrow through Friday & into the weekend will bring a change in the rainfall pattern.

Showers will occur at night into the morning, especially from I-95 to the coast… then showers & scattered storms will increase & shift inland from midday through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit lower but still very warm & humid with lows in the 70s and highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Tropics:

Tropical storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas & will soon become a strong ocean storm

Low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday, then move north/northwest toward the Carolinas over the weekend, then turn more northeast away from the coast. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system, but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolinas to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long-term potential while moving some semblance of west.

Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa & has long-term potential. A long way out, but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early, then clearing. Low: 75

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74 FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms. High: 88

Partly sunny with a few showers & storms. 75/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & t’storms. 75/92

