FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some possible Sunday flooding

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for flooding Sunday as heavy rain moves into the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area beginning at noon Sunday, lasting through midnight.
  • Sunday morning is humid with a few light showers moving generally west to east.
  • A stalled frontal boundary is draped across southeast Georgia Sunday morning and will serve as a focus for very heavy rain today near the FL/GA border.
  • Like Saturday, some neighborhoods could receive 2-4″ of rain.
  • Temperatures will be “cooler” on Sunday thanks to the clouds and rain that will be around, but it will still be warm and very humid.
  • The front will remain across our local area for the next several days, keeping high chances of rain in the forecast.

TROPICS:

  • Two areas are being watched for potential development on Sunday morning.
  • One is an area of low pressure along the aforementioned front positioned offshore the Carolinas. This could develop as it moves away from the United States over the Atlantic.
  • Another is in the eastern/central Atlantic, where a tropical wave will be moving through in a few days. The Atlantic as a whole is becoming more favorable for tropical activity, so this will be worth watching. 
  • The next two names are Dexter and Erin.
  • No current tropical threats to our region or the U.S.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, midday and afternoon heavy showers/storms. HIGH: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 74/89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 73/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 74/92

