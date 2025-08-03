FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some possible Sunday flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for flooding Sunday as heavy rain moves into the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area beginning at noon Sunday, lasting through midnight.

Sunday morning is humid with a few light showers moving generally west to east.

A stalled frontal boundary is draped across southeast Georgia Sunday morning and will serve as a focus for very heavy rain today near the FL/GA border.

Like Saturday, some neighborhoods could receive 2-4″ of rain.

Temperatures will be “cooler” on Sunday thanks to the clouds and rain that will be around, but it will still be warm and very humid.

The front will remain across our local area for the next several days, keeping high chances of rain in the forecast.

TROPICS:

Two areas are being watched for potential development on Sunday morning.

One is an area of low pressure along the aforementioned front positioned offshore the Carolinas. This could develop as it moves away from the United States over the Atlantic.

Another is in the eastern/central Atlantic, where a tropical wave will be moving through in a few days. The Atlantic as a whole is becoming more favorable for tropical activity, so this will be worth watching.

The next two names are Dexter and Erin.

No current tropical threats to our region or the U.S.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, midday and afternoon heavy showers/storms. HIGH: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 74/89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 73/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 74/92

