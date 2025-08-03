FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some possible Sunday flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for flooding Sunday as heavy rain moves into the area.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area beginning at noon Sunday, lasting through midnight.
- Sunday morning is humid with a few light showers moving generally west to east.
- A stalled frontal boundary is draped across southeast Georgia Sunday morning and will serve as a focus for very heavy rain today near the FL/GA border.
- Like Saturday, some neighborhoods could receive 2-4″ of rain.
- Temperatures will be “cooler” on Sunday thanks to the clouds and rain that will be around, but it will still be warm and very humid.
- The front will remain across our local area for the next several days, keeping high chances of rain in the forecast.
TROPICS:
- Two areas are being watched for potential development on Sunday morning.
- One is an area of low pressure along the aforementioned front positioned offshore the Carolinas. This could develop as it moves away from the United States over the Atlantic.
- Another is in the eastern/central Atlantic, where a tropical wave will be moving through in a few days. The Atlantic as a whole is becoming more favorable for tropical activity, so this will be worth watching.
- The next two names are Dexter and Erin.
- No current tropical threats to our region or the U.S.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, midday and afternoon heavy showers/storms. HIGH: 90
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 74/89
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. 73/92
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 74/92
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️