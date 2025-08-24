Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today with lower humidity in sight

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A few more storms on the way for Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking another stormy day for some.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, followed by some evening rain and a low of 74.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s and patchy dense fog inland.
  • Sunday will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
  • An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the main threat will be heavy downpours.
  • Monday will be hotter with temperatures in the 90s and a few more storms ahead of a late-summer cold front.
  • A noticeable drop in humidity is on the way for at least the northern half of our area Tuesday-Thursday, with inland low temperatures in the 60s (especially in Georgia) mid-week!
  • Sunsets are now at 7:00 p.m., and fall is 29 days away.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Storm Fernand is weak and located several hundred miles east of Bermuda.
  • It will move north and stay far away from land.
  • No other current tropical threats. The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT: Some rain early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 72/86

