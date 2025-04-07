Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some welcomed rainfall with cold sweeps in the area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking partly sunny temperatures in the 80s with a heavy line of showers and thunderstorms from Blackshear and Waycross, Ga.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

  • Showers & storms will impact SE Ga. through much of the evening & finally into Jacksonville & NE Florida between about 7pm & midnight.
  • A few severe storms will be possible across SE Ga… & a few strong storms for NE Fl. But mostly we’re looking at some heavy rain, lightning & gusty winds.
  • Everyone should get at least some rain with amounts averaging a quarter to ¾ of an inch… locally 1”+.
  • Cooler, much drier air will sweep into the area for Tuesday behind the front.
  • Comfortable temps. will continue through Wed. & Thu. before the next front arrives Friday with scattered showers.

7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms ending late. Low: 55
  • TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, far less humid. High: 74
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 51
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 56/78
  • FRIDAY: Clouds moving in… a few scattered showers. 58/80
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. 50/74
  • SUNDAY: Sunny & cool but nice. 42/73
  • MONDAY: Sunny. 48/81

