FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some welcomed rainfall with cold sweeps in the area

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking partly sunny temperatures in the 80s with a heavy line of showers and thunderstorms from Blackshear and Waycross, Ga.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Showers & storms will impact SE Ga. through much of the evening & finally into Jacksonville & NE Florida between about 7pm & midnight.

A few severe storms will be possible across SE Ga… & a few strong storms for NE Fl. But mostly we’re looking at some heavy rain, lightning & gusty winds.

Everyone should get at least some rain with amounts averaging a quarter to ¾ of an inch… locally 1”+.

Cooler, much drier air will sweep into the area for Tuesday behind the front.

Comfortable temps. will continue through Wed. & Thu. before the next front arrives Friday with scattered showers.

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms ending late. Low: 55

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, far less humid. High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 56/78

FRIDAY: Clouds moving in… a few scattered showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. 50/74

SUNDAY: Sunny & cool but nice. 42/73

MONDAY: Sunny. 48/81

