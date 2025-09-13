First Alert Weather: Stagnant weather pattern with breezy winds and pleasant temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Breezy and warm conditions on Saturday
- Isolated showers have streamed onshore earlier this morning, mainly south of I-10
- Most neighborhoods stay dry this evening & tonight
- There may be an isolated shower or two that moves ashore overnight & Sunday morning
- Sunday’s a lot like today with breezy winds, a mix of clouds and sun, and isolated showers
- The weather pattern really doesn’t change much through mid-week next week
- We’ll see comfortable morning temps in the 60s each day
- Daytime highs continue below average in the mid-80s as well, so it still won’t be too hot
- There are hints of a slight warming trend by late week next week
- The weather looks largely dry with little to no meaningful rain in sight
Tropics:
- A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound into the open ocean
- Some development may occur mid-week next week
- This thing could become the next named storm
- But early indications turn this thing north and keep it out to sea - we’ll track it
- There is no current threat to Florida or the U.S. and that won’t change for at least a week, potentially longer
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Coastal Shower. Low: 68
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 84
- MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 65/87
- TUE: Partly Sunny. 65/86
- WED: Same. 67/86
- THU: Yep. 68/86
- FRI: Again. 68/87
- SAT: One more time. 69/89