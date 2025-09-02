First Alert Weather: Still breezy with a few showers closer to the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A breezy morning with a few showers closer to the coast.

High rip current risk once again at local beaches with surf 4-6 ft.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s.

Occasional showers moving off the Atlantic today from the coast to near or just west of the St. Johns River.

A lot drier west of Highway 301 today.

We gradually warm up through this week, back into the 90s by Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

A tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean.

The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly in north Florida. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, isolated shower. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, isolated shower. 71/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 71/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 74/91

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️