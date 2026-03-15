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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected Sunday afternoon with a First Alert Weather Day Monday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Storms later Sunday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day Monday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking an active few days of weather ahead.
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning is mild with temperatures 65-70 degrees and scattered heavy showers lifting north through southeast Georgia along a warm front.
  • Sunday will be very warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. 
  • Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday, especially along and east of US-301. This could impact the final round of THE PLAYERS today.
  • Rain coverage toward sunset is expected to be high, with storm intensity lowering after sunset. 
  • Rain amounts on Sunday will range from 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher amounts under thunderstorms.
  • Storm hazards today are lightning, brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated small hail.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

  • A very strong cold front will move across the southeast on Monday.
  • Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing west of our viewing area on Monday morning.
  • A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move across our entire viewing area late Monday morning into the early afternoon.
  • Some of these storms could be strong or severe.
  • Monday storm hazards are strong winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.
  • Rain amounts on Monday will range from 0.50-1.00″.
  • Rain will come to an end from west to east on Monday afternoon/evening.
  • Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms. 65/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light freeze for inland SE GA. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/77

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/81

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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