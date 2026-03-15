FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected Sunday afternoon with a First Alert Weather Day Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning is mild with temperatures 65-70 degrees and scattered heavy showers lifting north through southeast Georgia along a warm front.
- Sunday will be very warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
- Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday, especially along and east of US-301. This could impact the final round of THE PLAYERS today.
- Rain coverage toward sunset is expected to be high, with storm intensity lowering after sunset.
- Rain amounts on Sunday will range from 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher amounts under thunderstorms.
- Storm hazards today are lightning, brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated small hail.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
- A very strong cold front will move across the southeast on Monday.
- Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing west of our viewing area on Monday morning.
- A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move across our entire viewing area late Monday morning into the early afternoon.
- Some of these storms could be strong or severe.
- Monday storm hazards are strong winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.
- Rain amounts on Monday will range from 0.50-1.00″.
- Rain will come to an end from west to east on Monday afternoon/evening.
- Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Very warm and humid, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH: 85
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms. 65/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light freeze for inland SE GA. 36/57
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/77
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/81
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