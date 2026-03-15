FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected Sunday afternoon with a First Alert Weather Day Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures 65-70 degrees and scattered heavy showers lifting north through southeast Georgia along a warm front.

Sunday will be very warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday, especially along and east of US-301. This could impact the final round of THE PLAYERS today.

Rain coverage toward sunset is expected to be high, with storm intensity lowering after sunset.

Rain amounts on Sunday will range from 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher amounts under thunderstorms.

Storm hazards today are lightning, brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated small hail.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

A very strong cold front will move across the southeast on Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing west of our viewing area on Monday morning.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move across our entire viewing area late Monday morning into the early afternoon.

Some of these storms could be strong or severe.

Monday storm hazards are strong winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.

Rain amounts on Monday will range from 0.50-1.00″.

Rain will come to an end from west to east on Monday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms. 65/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light freeze for inland SE GA. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/77

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/81

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️