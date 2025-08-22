FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy afternoons continue into the weekend, latest tropics forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry but warm with temperatures in the 70s.

A slow-moving front nearby will focus showers and thunderstorms across our region each afternoon for the next few days.

Some storms will be capable of torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

They will provide some relief from the heat in the afternoons, but many neighborhoods will still rise into the 90s each afternoon.

Our average high is down to 90° and sunsets will soon be in the 7 o’clock hour, a sign we are slowly but surely heading toward fall.

We stay hot into next week with at least isolated storms, but a drop in humidity is possible, especially for our Georgia counties.

Seas and surf continue to relax following Hurricane Erin’s pass by.

TROPICS:

Erin continues to move away from the United States as a large Category 1 hurricane.

There are three areas being watched for potential development.

One has a high chance of development and will follow a similar path to Erin and stay well east of the United States over the ocean. This will be farther away than Erin, so any impacts from swells will be much lower.



Another has a medium chance of development as it moves toward the Caribbean, but indications are it will be a short-lived tropical system.



The third is in the open ocean with a very low chance of development.

The next name on the list this year is Fernand (fair-NAHN).

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: A few inland storms early then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated storms. 74/91

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 72/90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, slightly cooler, isolated storms. 72/87

