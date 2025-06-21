FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer begins with hot weekend temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking another hot day with just a slight chance of an afternoon storm.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Summer officially began Friday night with the summer solstice.

Temperatures Saturday morning are mild in the 70s with some isolated upper 60s inland.

Saturday will be another hot one with highs rising into the low and middle 90s inland and upper 80s along the beaches.

A few showers/storms will develop along the inland moving sea breeze and will focus across inland north Florida Saturday afternoon.

Similar weather for Sunday with an afternoon inland-moving storm and hot conditions.

Mostly dry and hot weather is forecast for much of the next week, with temperatures rising into the middle and perhaps upper 90s by the second half of next week.

TROPICS:

Nothing of concern.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated inland afternoon storm. HIGH: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated inland afternoon storm. 73/93

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated inland showers. 73/91

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 72/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 72/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/95

