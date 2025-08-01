First Alert Weather: Sun and storms at times over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Friday evening and beyond:

Hot Friday evening with only an isolated shower. Otherwise, mostly clear, dry, and very warm. A few storms may move into inland Southeast Georgia for Blackshear, Waycross, Nahunta, and Brunswick after dark.

Saturday will begin with sun and hot temperatures nearing 95 by early afternoon. Then, numerous heavy storms will develop in the afternoon, cooling temperatures but also producing locally strong winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours – keep an eye on the sky.

Sunday will begin partly cloudy, very warm and humid before midday and afternoon showers/storms redevelop. More clouds and rain will “limit” temperatures to the 80s to around 90 before storms develop.

More rain and storms for early next week.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern… *some* long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower early, otherwise mostly clear, very warm… a few storms possible late evening over SE Ga. Low: 79

An isolated shower early, otherwise mostly clear, very warm… a few storms possible late evening over SE Ga. Low: 79 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with afternoon storms. High: 95

Partly sunny, hot & humid with afternoon storms. High: 95 SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening showers & storms gradually diminishing. Low: 75

Evening showers & storms gradually diminishing. Low: 75 SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun & very humid with midday & afternoon showers & storms. High: 87

Mix of clouds & sun & very humid with midday & afternoon showers & storms. High: 87 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers & storms. 74/89

Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers & storms. 74/89 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. 74/91

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. 74/91 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/92

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/92 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️