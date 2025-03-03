FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and cool, rain arrives by midweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s in NE Florida and 30s in SE Georgia.

Some patchy frost likely in Inland SE Georgia this morning.

Highs today in the mid 60s.

We rise to the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday (especially SE Georgia).

TODAY: Partly sunny, cool. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy. 50/76

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid, breezy, scattered showers and an isolated t-storm. 60/80

THURSDAY: Sunny and much cooler. 47/67

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, afternoon showers. 49/79

SUNDAY: A few showers. 57/72

