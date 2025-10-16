First Alert Weather: Sunshine, beautiful weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet and cool morning.
- Temps inland are in the 50s but it’s warmer at the coast.
- We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with daytime highs around 80.
- It’s a BEAUTIFUL day today and very little changes through the weekend.
- Speaking of, the weekend looks awesome besides a bit of a breeze Sunday.
- A weak, dry cold front moves through Sunday night, but temps barely drop behind it.
- There is no other rain in the forecastable future.
TROPICS
- There are no active storms with no development expected in the next 5-7 days
- Early indications show some development in the Caribbean the last week of October
- We’re a long way away from knowing any details about that potential system
- The next named storm will be “Melissa”
- In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather as there’s no threat to FL for at least a week
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 58
FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 62/83
MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 61/81
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 60/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83
