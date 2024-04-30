Local

First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers and storms

A few afternoon showers and warm temperatures First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking afternoon showers and a warm start to May.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and a few storms. Here’s what you can expect:

  • Widely scattered showers and isolated storms into Tuesday evening but many areas will miss out on the much-needed rainfall.
  • Temperatures will be warm and a bit humid Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 80s; mild at night in the 60s.
  • More isolated afternoon showers and storms will occur on Wednesday and then return over the weekend, but coverage will remain less than half the area on any given day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

