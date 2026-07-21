First Alert Weather: Tracking ‘Bertha,’ Hot and humid day ahead with isolated afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.
- Plenty of dry time is expected today, though isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms are possible.
- Midday and afternoon storm are expected along I-75
- A late day shower/storm is possible along the Atlantic coast and St. Johns River Basin.
- Storms will lift into the area, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.
- Rain coverage tapers off tomorrow.
- This week will be HOT with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps. 105+ in the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm “Bertha” is slowly moving northwest this morning in the NE Gulf.
- This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain as it skirts the Northern Gulf Coast
- No local impacts from “Bertha.”
- There are no other areas to watch in the tropics.
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like: 100-105)
TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 77
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 77/95
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 75/96
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 76/95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/91
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94
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