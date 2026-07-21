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First Alert Weather: Tracking ‘Bertha,’ Hot and humid day ahead with isolated afternoon storms

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: July 21, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

  • Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s.
  • Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.
  • Plenty of dry time is expected today, though isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms are possible.
    • Midday and afternoon storm are expected along I-75
    • A late day shower/storm is possible along the Atlantic coast and St. Johns River Basin.
  • Storms will lift into the area, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.
  • Rain coverage tapers off tomorrow.
  • This week will be HOT with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps. 105+ in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Storm “Bertha” is slowly moving northwest this morning in the NE Gulf.
  • This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain as it skirts the Northern Gulf Coast
  • No local impacts from “Bertha.”
  • There are no other areas to watch in the tropics.
Tracking the Tropics: July 21, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 77

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 77/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 21, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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