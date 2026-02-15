Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking a brief cool-down and a big warm-up after Sunday's storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, February 15 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a rainy afternoon across NE Florida & SE Georgia
  • A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 8 PM for the entire local area
  • The strongest storms today will be capable of damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado
  • We’ve also seen several wildfires across the area today
  • Lightning during storms could spark a wildfire despite the beneficial rain falling
  • Some spots in SE GA where the rain is winding down this afternoon have seen 1+" of rain
  • Rain and storms won’t hang around long past sunset
  • Even still, an isolated shower or two will wrap around the back side of the storm system tonight
  • There may be some drizzle or an isolated shower early Monday
  • But Monday will see skies clear a bit and temps cool down a bit too
  • Then we warm up - we’ll be well into the 80s & near record highs mid to late week
  • It’s a dry and breezy week too, not good news for pollen sufferers or for wildfire danger
  • Long-range forecasts indicate a front moving into our area next weekend
  • This front should bring at least some rain - it may not be much - but we’ll be updating the forecast

TONIGHT: Brief Shower, Cloudy. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Gradual Clearing, Cooler. High: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Warm. 59/83

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 60/73

