First Alert Weather: Tracking the hottest temperatures in years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- The weekend has started with a bang - temperatures have soared into the upper 90s this afternoon
- A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect area-wide until 7 PM, for feels like temps as high as 110°
- Another HEAT ADVISORY will take effect tomorrow from 11 AM - 7 PM
- An EXTREME HEAT WATCH is already in effect for Monday - feels like temps could reach up to 115°
- Sunday and Monday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS
- Be careful if you’re spending a lot of time outside!
- Know the signs of heat illness and do what you can to stay cool
- Jacksonville’s forecast for tomorrow is 101°
- The last time Jax hit 101° was July 28, 2016 - almost 9 years ago
- We saw very isolated showers & storms Saturday afternoon
- Sunday looks largely dry, but a few showers & storms may try to pop up inland on Monday
- Tuesday/Wednesday look slightly stormier, helping drop our temps a little - it will still be hot though
- Long-range forecasts still show signs of drier & hotter days - we’ll track it
TROPICS
- No active storms or areas to watch the next 5-7 days
7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 78
- TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly Sunny & Very Hot. High: 101. Feels Like: 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1872)
- MON: First Alert Weather Day. Partly Sunny & Very Hot. Isolated Inland Shower. High: 100. Feels Like: 112-117 (Record: 104 - 1872)
- TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/96 (Record: 100 - 1872)
- WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95
- THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/94
- SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95
