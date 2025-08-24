First Alert Weather: Tracking more storms before lower temperatures and humidity next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Bands of showers have been over NE Florida & SE Georgia today at times
- Heavy storms blew through the Metro this morning
- The sun came out, and it got hot midday, but heavier storms are moving in this evening
- Rain should wind down a bit after sunset
- Jags Watch Party gatherings need to keep an eye on the sky, especially earlier in the night
- Storms return Sunday, primarily in the afternoon for the Jax Metro
- We’ll see more in terms of sunshine on Monday, and it will be a bit hotter
- A few storms will hang around Monday afternoon, but the days get drier Tue/Wednesday
- On-shore winds blow in starting on Thursday, and some humidity & rain return
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Fernand formed just before 5 PM on Saturday
- Fernand is pronounced fair-NAHN
- Fernand is located 400 miles southeast of Bermuda, so it’s far away from the U.S.
- Fernand is not coming to the U.S.
- Another tropical wave is moving toward the Caribbean, and there may be some development
- Forecast models do not show this becoming a big, strong, long-lived system, but we’ll track it
- Next named storm is “Gabrielle”
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 89
- MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
- TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/91
- WED: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 72/87
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/87
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/87
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86
