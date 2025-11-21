First Alert Weather: Tracking morning fog before potential record warmth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few areas of dense fog developing this morning.
- Dense fog advisory for our entire viewing area until 10 am.
- Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s.
- We will see mostly sunny skies today after the fog burns off.
- Temperatures will potentially break the daily record this afternoon.
- Record: 84 - 1991/1973/1962
- Near record warmth extends into parts of the weekend as well.
- A cold front will approach tomorrow night and potentially bring a sprinkle/light shower to SE Georgia. (not much)
- Sunday will see highs back down to the upper 70s inland and lower 70s along the coast.
- Thanksgiving Day next week will likely be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
- Hurricane season ends November 30th.
TODAY: AM fog. Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 85 (Record: 84 - 1991/1973/1962)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog. LOW: 61
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78 (lower 70s at coast)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78 (lower 70s at coast)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82
THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. 62/72
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️