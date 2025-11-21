First Alert Weather: Tracking morning fog before potential record warmth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few areas of dense fog developing this morning.

Dense fog advisory for our entire viewing area until 10 am.

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s.

We will see mostly sunny skies today after the fog burns off.

Temperatures will potentially break the daily record this afternoon.

Record: 84 - 1991/1973/1962

Near record warmth extends into parts of the weekend as well.

A cold front will approach tomorrow night and potentially bring a sprinkle/light shower to SE Georgia. (not much)

Sunday will see highs back down to the upper 70s inland and lower 70s along the coast.

Thanksgiving Day next week will likely be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

TODAY: AM fog. Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 85 (Record: 84 - 1991/1973/1962)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78 (lower 70s at coast)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78 (lower 70s at coast)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. 62/72

