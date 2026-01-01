Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking a New Year's warming trend

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, January 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cold start with freezing temps north and west of Jax.

  • Today’s another sunny day but it will still be a touch cool into the afternoon.
  • Friday morning temps will still be in the 30s but frost & freezes look to be minimal.
  • Afternoon temps gradually mild out in the 70s by Saturday.
  • A few showers push across the area Saturday afternoon & evening.
  • Temps get knocked back a bit for Sunday, but we’ll have sunshine for the Jags game.
  • Another gradual warming trend is in store next week.
  • Besides the rain on Saturday, it’s another largely dry forecast.

TODAY: Sunny & A Touch Cool. High: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Patchy Inland Frost. Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few PM Showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 53/66

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 48/75

