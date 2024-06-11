First Alert Weather: Tracking only some beneficial rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said isolated coverage of showers and storms are expected through the remainder of Tuesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Rain chances continue to trend downward for the remainder of the week.

Widely scattered showers and a few storms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday, pressing inland in the afternoon. Many coastal areas, including Jacksonville, are unlikely to pick up a lot of rain (an inch or less).

Father’s Day weekend looks hot and mostly dry.

Onshore winds continue through the weekend keeping a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics: Weak low pressure will cross the state of FL and enter the SW Atlantic offshore the SE US later this week. Conditions are not ideal for tropical development but there is a low chance a tropical/subtropical system will form. No impacts to us except some enhanced rip current risks at the beaches later this week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy. LOW: 72

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and humid, widely scattered afternoon showers/storm. HIGH: 90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 73/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 73/92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 72/94

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. 73/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. 74/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 72/88

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.