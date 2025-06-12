First Alert Weather: Tracking sea breeze storms and slightly drier days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will start off quiet and humid.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by midday.

The sea breezes will collide this afternoon, bringing showers and storms.

The beaches & I-95 will see some isolated shower activity midday/early afternoon.

But the heaviest rain, like yesterday, will be farther inland. Neighborhoods along and west of Hwy 301 will be the spots to watch in particular.

A shower or two may linger past sunset, but for the most part, it will be a dry overnight.

The pattern Friday through Sunday is fairly unchanged, with I-95 and west being the spot to watch each day for storms.

Father’s Day will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms.

The days turn a bit drier into next week, while temps get even hotter.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Scattered mainly inland Storms. High: 91

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Scattered mainly inland Storms. High: 91 TONIGHT: Iso. Inland Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 72

Iso. Inland Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 72 FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91

Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91 SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91 SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92

Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92 MON: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93 TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93 WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/94

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.