First Alert Weather: Tracking showers arriving this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The morning commute will be dry in Jacksonville with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

  • Today will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving midday and into the afternoon from west to east.
    • A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon.
  • Showers continue this evening into early Saturday.
  • Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
  • Highs will remain in the upper 70s in NE Florida today and lower 70s in SE Georgia.
    • A few neighborhoods SW of JAX will make it to 80 degrees.
  • A few lingering showers into early Saturday morning before drying up for lunchtime.
  • Highs back down to the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday as onshore winds develop.
    • 60s at the beaches
  • Sunday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s inland and 60s along the coast.

TODAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Dry afternoon. 56/69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

