First Alert Weather: Tracking showers arriving this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The morning commute will be dry in Jacksonville with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- Today will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving midday and into the afternoon from west to east.
- A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon.
- Showers continue this evening into early Saturday.
- Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
- Highs will remain in the upper 70s in NE Florida today and lower 70s in SE Georgia.
- A few neighborhoods SW of JAX will make it to 80 degrees.
- A few lingering showers into early Saturday morning before drying up for lunchtime.
- Highs back down to the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday as onshore winds develop.
- 60s at the beaches
- Sunday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s inland and 60s along the coast.
TODAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 56
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Dry afternoon. 56/69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/72
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️