First Alert Weather: Tracking a taste of Winter!

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s been a sunny & cool day with temps stuck in the 50s in some spots

Jax hit 37 earlier this morning, the coldest night since we were 32 on March 18

Tonight will be another cold night

Temps will fall back into the 30s in Jax and north & west

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect north & west of Jax as well, bring inside any tender plants

is in effect north & west of Jax as well, bring inside any tender plants The beaches will stay frost-free with temps nearly 20 degrees warmer

Sunday will still be a cool day but a sunny day

Monday morning won’t be nearly as cold thanks to clouds increasing

Onshore winds really pick up Monday while the clouds move in

We can’t rule out a shower late Monday & overnight into Tuesday

A few showers will be moving in off the ocean at times Tue/Wed

It won’t be much rain to begin with, then the rain chances go down on Thursday

Conditions will be rough at the beaches again with the onshore wind every day next eek

Temps warm up but only slightly, up into the 70s starting on Wednesday

TROPICS

Nothing

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, November 14 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost. Low: 38 (50s @ Beaches)

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 66

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Shower Late. 49/66

TUE: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 56/66

WED: Cloudy, A Few Showers. 55/70

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 57/73

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 59/73

SAT: Partly Sunny. 57/73

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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