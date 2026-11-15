First Alert Weather: Tracking a taste of Winter!

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been a sunny & cool day with temps stuck in the 50s in some spots
- Jax hit 37 earlier this morning, the coldest night since we were 32 on March 18
- Tonight will be another cold night
- Temps will fall back into the 30s in Jax and north & west
- A FROST ADVISORY is in effect north & west of Jax as well, bring inside any tender plants
- The beaches will stay frost-free with temps nearly 20 degrees warmer
- Sunday will still be a cool day but a sunny day
- Monday morning won’t be nearly as cold thanks to clouds increasing
- Onshore winds really pick up Monday while the clouds move in
- We can’t rule out a shower late Monday & overnight into Tuesday
- A few showers will be moving in off the ocean at times Tue/Wed
- It won’t be much rain to begin with, then the rain chances go down on Thursday
- Conditions will be rough at the beaches again with the onshore wind every day next eek
- Temps warm up but only slightly, up into the 70s starting on Wednesday
TROPICS
- Nothing
TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost. Low: 38 (50s @ Beaches)
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 66
MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Shower Late. 49/66
TUE: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 56/66
WED: Cloudy, A Few Showers. 55/70
THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 57/73
FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 59/73
SAT: Partly Sunny. 57/73
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