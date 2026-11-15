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First Alert Weather: Tracking a taste of Winter!

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, November 14 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s been a sunny & cool day with temps stuck in the 50s in some spots
  • Jax hit 37 earlier this morning, the coldest night since we were 32 on March 18
  • Tonight will be another cold night
  • Temps will fall back into the 30s in Jax and north & west
  • A FROST ADVISORY is in effect north & west of Jax as well, bring inside any tender plants
  • The beaches will stay frost-free with temps nearly 20 degrees warmer
  • Sunday will still be a cool day but a sunny day
  • Monday morning won’t be nearly as cold thanks to clouds increasing
  • Onshore winds really pick up Monday while the clouds move in
  • We can’t rule out a shower late Monday & overnight into Tuesday
  • A few showers will be moving in off the ocean at times Tue/Wed
  • It won’t be much rain to begin with, then the rain chances go down on Thursday
  • Conditions will be rough at the beaches again with the onshore wind every day next eek
  • Temps warm up but only slightly, up into the 70s starting on Wednesday

TROPICS

  • Nothing
Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, November 14 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost. Low: 38 (50s @ Beaches)

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 66

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Shower Late. 49/66

TUE: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 56/66

WED: Cloudy, A Few Showers. 55/70

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 57/73

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 59/73

SAT: Partly Sunny. 57/73

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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