First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool start to Thursday, but not nearly as cold as it’s been at night lately.

Clouds will gradually go away through the day, leaving us with sunshine & 70s for daytime highs

Friday’s even warmer as we get up into the mid 70s - today & tomorrow will be very nice!

Onshore winds pick up Saturday, the clouds increase, and it will be chilly to start the weekend

Then Sunday, the wind turns direction and temps soar to near 80

Rain late Sunday moves out Monday morning, then we turn colder

We’re tracking widespread frost/freezes early Tuesday with an inland freeze early Wednesday

A major winter storm is taking shape to impact portions of the Southern Plains, Midwest & Deep South

Snow & ice will impact states from Texas/Oklahoma all the way to the East Coast from Saturday thru Monday

There will be ZERO winter weather in our area, but expect travel delays out of Jax

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High: 71

TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 51

FRI: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 51/74

SAT: Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. 53/61

SUN: Breezy & Warmer. Shower @ Night. 51/75

MON: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy & Much Cooler. 48/55

TUE: AM Frost/Freeze. 30/52

WED: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. 32/64

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️