First Alert Weather: Trending drier and hotter in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday night, we’ll see scattered evening showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s the full forecast for the days ahead from the First Alert Weather Team:

Scattered showers and storms into Thursday evening with downpours at times, then clearing skies overnight.

Only isolated afternoon storms Friday through the weekend, so more sun will mean hotter temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels-like temperatures 100+ degrees.

A return to scattered afternoon storms next week.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers & thunderstorms… clearing later. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated storm early then mostly clear. Low: 71

SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon thunderstorms. 72/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

