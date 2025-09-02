First Alert Weather: Trending drier and hotter with less wind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond
- Isolated showers I-95 to the beaches, otherwise partly cloudy tonight with pleasant temperatures dropping into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.
- Still an isolated shower or two moving in off the Atlantic Wednesday, otherwise decreasing winds and warming temps. with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
- Trending dry and hotter Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
- At least isolated showers and storms return Sunday and increase Mon.-Tue. of next week. A hot home opener for the Jags with Sunday afternoon temps. 90-95.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics
A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has a good shot at becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle, but it appears that it will turn more northward by next week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Isolated brief shower near the coast otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. High: 87
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/90
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. 71/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 73/94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, an afternoon t’storm. 74/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, an afternoon t’storm. 74/90
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️