First Alert Weather: Trending drier and hotter with less wind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond

Isolated showers I-95 to the beaches, otherwise partly cloudy tonight with pleasant temperatures dropping into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.

Still an isolated shower or two moving in off the Atlantic Wednesday, otherwise decreasing winds and warming temps. with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Trending dry and hotter Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

At least isolated showers and storms return Sunday and increase Mon.-Tue. of next week. A hot home opener for the Jags with Sunday afternoon temps. 90-95.

Tropics

A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has a good shot at becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle, but it appears that it will turn more northward by next week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Isolated brief shower near the coast otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 70

