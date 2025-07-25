First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat this weekend nears record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for Friday evening and the weekend ahead:
- We are tracking a few inland moving showers early this evening, which will be west of Jacksonville for the evening commute
- Warm and muggy evening in the 80s
- Saturday will bring another heat advisory for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia from 11 am - 7 pm.
- Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 90s inland and lower to mid-90s along the coast. Feels-like temperatures will be 108 - 110 degrees.
- Most neighborhoods will remain dry as well for the weekend under mostly to partly sunny skies.
- Triple-digit & near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sunday/Monday
- Feels like temps will soar between 110-115(+)
- Extreme heat watches may be issued for Sunday and Monday. Conditions will likely be dangerous, in terms of the heat.
- You may want to reschedule outdoor plans or have them outside the peak heating hours.
- Stay hydrated! (water)
- Check on the elderly or neighbors without A/C.
- Don’t forget your pets outside too! (If it’s hot for you... it’s hot for them.)
- Showers and storms return in the afternoon on Tuesday with highs only down to the mid-90s.
Tropics
- Low pressure in the Northern Gulf is tracking westward & away from Florida
- This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast
- No other areas of concern through the weekend.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly sunny and very hot. Isolated inland shower. High: 99 (Feels like: 108-110)
- SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, A few storms. 76/96
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, A few storms. 75/95
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/95
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 76/94
