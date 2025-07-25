First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat this weekend nears record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for Friday evening and the weekend ahead:

We are tracking a few inland moving showers early this evening, which will be west of Jacksonville for the evening commute

Warm and muggy evening in the 80s

Saturday will bring another heat advisory for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia from 11 am - 7 pm.

for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia from 11 am - 7 pm. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 90s inland and lower to mid-90s along the coast. Feels-like temperatures will be 108 - 110 degrees.

Most neighborhoods will remain dry as well for the weekend under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Triple-digit & near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sunday/Monday

& near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sunday/Monday Feels like temps will soar between 110-115(+)

Extreme heat watches may be issued for Sunday and Monday. Conditions will likely be dangerous, in terms of the heat.

may be issued for Sunday and Monday. Conditions will likely be dangerous, in terms of the heat. You may want to reschedule outdoor plans or have them outside the peak heating hours.



Stay hydrated! (water)



Check on the elderly or neighbors without A/C.



Don’t forget your pets outside too! (If it’s hot for you... it’s hot for them.)

Showers and storms return in the afternoon on Tuesday with highs only down to the mid-90s.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

Low pressure in the Northern Gulf is tracking westward & away from Florida

This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast

No other areas of concern through the weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and very hot. Isolated inland shower. High: 99 (Feels like: 108-110)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, A few storms. 76/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, A few storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 76/94

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️