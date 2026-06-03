First Alert Weather: Turning breezy with unseasonably dry air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s closer to the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be breezy from the morning through the afternoon and early evening.

Unseasonably dry air will arrive through the day and into the afternoon.

Comfortable humidity will last for a few days into the first half of the weekend.

We will be mainly dry now through Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and just above 80 degrees well inland.

Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the lower 60s inland and lower 70s at the beaches.

A few inland SE Georgia neighborhoods will likely drop to the upper 50s tomorrow morning.

The weekend looks great, weather wise.

A few afternoon showers/storms return early next week.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 62/83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/88

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 3, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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