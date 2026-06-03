First Alert Weather: Turning breezy with unseasonably dry air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s closer to the coast under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be breezy from the morning through the afternoon and early evening.
- Unseasonably dry air will arrive through the day and into the afternoon.
- Comfortable humidity will last for a few days into the first half of the weekend.
- We will be mainly dry now through Sunday.
- Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and just above 80 degrees well inland.
- Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the lower 60s inland and lower 70s at the beaches.
- A few inland SE Georgia neighborhoods will likely drop to the upper 50s tomorrow morning.
- The weekend looks great, weather wise.
- A few afternoon showers/storms return early next week.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 80
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. LOW: 62
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 62/83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/85
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 71/90
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/88
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