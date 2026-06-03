Local

First Alert Weather: Turning breezy with unseasonably dry air

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: June 3, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s closer to the coast under partly cloudy skies.

  • Today will be breezy from the morning through the afternoon and early evening.
  • Unseasonably dry air will arrive through the day and into the afternoon.
  • Comfortable humidity will last for a few days into the first half of the weekend.
  • We will be mainly dry now through Sunday.
  • Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and just above 80 degrees well inland.
  • Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the lower 60s inland and lower 70s at the beaches.
    • A few inland SE Georgia neighborhoods will likely drop to the upper 50s tomorrow morning.
  • The weekend looks great, weather wise.
  • A few afternoon showers/storms return early next week.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 62/83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/88

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 3, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News