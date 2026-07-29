First Alert Weather: Very hot day ahead, scattered late day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast and Downtown JAX.
- Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
- Heat advisory for Inland SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.
- Feels like temperatures will 105-110 in Waycross, Nahunta and Blackshear.
- Extreme Heat Warning for NE Florida and Coastal SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Feels like temperatures of 110+ this afternoon.
- Limit prolonged outdoor exposure today, if possible.
- Take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if you have to be or work outside
- Scattered late afternoon/evening showers and storms will develop to the north and spread southeast.
- Storm coverage will be scattered in the afternoon into the weekend and early next week.
TROPICS:
No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Scattered late afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 98 (Feels like: 110+)
TONIGHT: A few storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 77
THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 77/94
FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood