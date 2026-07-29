First Alert Weather: Very hot day ahead, scattered late day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast and Downtown JAX.

Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat advisory for Inland SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.

from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.

Feels like temperatures will 105-110 in Waycross, Nahunta and Blackshear.



Extreme Heat Warning for NE Florida and Coastal SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

for NE Florida and Coastal SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Feels like temperatures of 110+ this afternoon.



Limit prolonged outdoor exposure today, if possible.



Take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if you have to be or work outside

Scattered late afternoon/evening showers and storms will develop to the north and spread southeast.

Storm coverage will be scattered in the afternoon into the weekend and early next week.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Scattered late afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 98 (Feels like: 110+)

TONIGHT: A few storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 77

THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 77/94

FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

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