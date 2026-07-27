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First Alert Weather: Very hot day with only an isolated afternoon shower/storm

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: July 27, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast.

  • Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
    • Heat advisory from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.
    • Feels like temperatures will 105-110 this afternoon.
  • Only an isolated afternoon shower/storm will develop and move south.
  • The next several days will be HOT and humid with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees inland.
    • Feels like temperatures tomorrow will be 105-110 again.
  • Storm coverage begins to pick back up Wednesday afternoon/evening and through the weekend.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: July 27, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 97 (Feels like: 105-110)

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. LOW: 77

TUESDAY: Very hot, partly sunny, isolated storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon/evening storms. 80/97

THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 77/94

FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 27, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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