First Alert Weather: Very hot days continue with limited rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Today will be very hot (again) with high temperatures in the upper 90s for many areas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal southeast Georgia where feels like temperatures may briefly approach 108F.

A few showers/storms are likely, but the coverage will be very hit or miss. Many places look to stay dry today.

Heat will dominate the weather story through the rest of this week, with daily highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures 105+.

The upcoming weekend will be very hot with only a few afternoon showers/storms.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Saharan dust currently stretches across the entire Atlantic from Africa to Mexico. Some of this dust will reach the southeast US later in the week toward the weekend. This will give a hazy sky, most noticeable around sunrise and sunset.

Atlantic is quiet as Saharan dust marches along First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 97

TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then dry and warm. LOW: 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/98

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/95

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 7, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️