First Alert Weather: Very warm Monday before some rain Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are mild in the 60s with some low clouds and fog moving in from the west.
- Cloud cover will dissipate near and just after sunrise, leaving us with a mostly sunny and warm day.
- Highs will rise to near 90 degrees this afternoon.
- A front will move through our area overnight tonight, ushering in clouds, gusty onshore winds, and a few showers. An isolated non-severe storm is possible Tuesday.
- Tuesday and Wednesday will be soggy at times, especially toward the coast. Isolated rain totals could exceed 1″ in some beach communities, with little to no rain toward I-75.
- We dry out areawide by late Wednesday with warmer weather returning Thursday and Friday.
- Oak pollen continues to be very high but showers, clouds, and cooler temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday should help.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 87 (Record: 91 - 1935)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild, isolated shower late. LOW: 60
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, cooler with a few showers. 60/69
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a few morning showers. 57/73
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/82
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 59/88
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 61/73
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/73
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