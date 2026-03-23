First Alert Weather: Very warm Monday before some rain Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are mild in the 60s with some low clouds and fog moving in from the west.

Cloud cover will dissipate near and just after sunrise, leaving us with a mostly sunny and warm day.

Highs will rise to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

A front will move through our area overnight tonight, ushering in clouds, gusty onshore winds, and a few showers. An isolated non-severe storm is possible Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be soggy at times, especially toward the coast. Isolated rain totals could exceed 1″ in some beach communities, with little to no rain toward I-75.

We dry out areawide by late Wednesday with warmer weather returning Thursday and Friday.

Oak pollen continues to be very high but showers, clouds, and cooler temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday should help.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 87 (Record: 91 - 1935)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild, isolated shower late. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, cooler with a few showers. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a few morning showers. 57/73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 59/88

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 61/73

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/73

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