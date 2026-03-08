FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm Sunday with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning is mild with temperatures near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Sunday will be very warm—near the record high of 86—with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
- Beaches will be slightly cooler in the low 80s with a moderate-high risk of rip currents.
- Plenty of dry hours on Sunday, but the mid-late afternoon will feature a few showers and storms, especially for the eastern half of our area (Highway 301 to the coast).
- Storms will be capable of brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Near-record heat persists Monday-Wednesday with dry days.
- A cold front will sweep through our area on Thursday with some rain and slightly cooler weather into next weekend.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 87 (Record: 86 - 1974)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog late. LOW: 64
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86 (Record: 91 - 1974)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, mid-day into the afternoon. 66/75
FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 50/74
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 56/82
