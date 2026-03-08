FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm Sunday with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be very warm—near the record high of 86—with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Beaches will be slightly cooler in the low 80s with a moderate-high risk of rip currents.

Plenty of dry hours on Sunday, but the mid-late afternoon will feature a few showers and storms, especially for the eastern half of our area (Highway 301 to the coast).

Storms will be capable of brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Near-record heat persists Monday-Wednesday with dry days.

A cold front will sweep through our area on Thursday with some rain and slightly cooler weather into next weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 87 (Record: 86 - 1974)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog late. LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86 (Record: 91 - 1974)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, mid-day into the afternoon. 66/75

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 50/74

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 56/82

