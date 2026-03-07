FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm weekend with some needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Temperatures are mild Saturday morning in the 60s with some patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are across the region.
- The area will quickly warm through the 80s in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible during the afternoon and evening, shifting inland with time.
- Great weather for the Gate River Run Saturday morning.
- Sunday will be a little warmer with middle to upper 80s in the afternoon, near record highs.
- Rain and storm chances are higher Sunday, with a few widely scattered showers/storms possible Sunday afternoon.
- Very warm days through the upcoming week with the next chance of rain Thursday as a cold front passes through the region.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, afternoon sunshine with an isolated shower. HIGH: 83
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild with patchy fog developing late. LOW: 62
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, a few afternoon showers/storms. 62/87 (Record: 86 - 1974)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers/storms. 66/84
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. 58/74
