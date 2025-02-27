FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoon before a brief dip in temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A dry cold front moves through overnight and drops us down to the lower 70s on Friday.

Dry weekend ahead.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 47/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/70

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. 56/80

