FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoon inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

Some morning cloud cover.

Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s this week inland and 70s along the coast.

Some inland neighborhoods west of Highway 301 may touch 90 degrees this week.

Only a few isolated showers are possible starting Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 87 (upper 70s to near 80 at the coast)

TONIGHT: Dry, mild. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, A few inland showers. 64/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated inland shower. 64/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated inland shower. 64/87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated inland shower. 65/87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers moving inland. 66/84

