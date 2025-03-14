FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoons to kick off the weekend, First Alert Weather Day Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning in the 50s and 60s.

Partly sunny to partly cloudy today.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s well inland.

Mild day at The Players. Dry as well.

Dry Saturday before storms arrive Sunday afternoon and early evening.

A few strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Midday arrival along I-75 / Lake City/ Waycross



3-5 p.m. arrival on Sunday for Jacksonville to the coast of NE Florida.



Potential impacts to The Players final round on Sunday afternoon after 3 p.m.



Impacts: gusty winds (50-70 mph), heavy rain, lightning, and the potential for an isolated tornado.



St. Patrick’s Day (Monday) is dry and sunny.

TODAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm. High: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear: Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. High: 86

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day : Morning sun, windy & warm… afternoon showers & t’storms. A few strong storms possible. 67/85

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 50/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/81

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with a few showers. 56/76

