First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy before Sunday storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm & breezy start to the weekend, which will give way to storms Sunday afternoon.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Friday night will be nice with lows near 60 degrees.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach well into the 80s all the way to the beaches.

Sunday will be very windy all day long. The morning will otherwise be okay with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching 80+.

Heavy showers and storms will spread west to east from 1 – 7pm with a severe storm possible.

The sun will return on St. Patrick’s Day/Monday, but be cooler than the weekend.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. High: 86

