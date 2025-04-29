FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and breezy day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast.

An isolated shower is possible along I-75 this afternoon.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an onshore breeze.. HIGH: 81 (70s along coast)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 61/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms late. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 60/80

